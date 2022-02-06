$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.