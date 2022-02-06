$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

