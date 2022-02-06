$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.52. Arconic has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

