$0.69 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,566,616 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

VBTX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 342,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,131. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

