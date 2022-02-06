$0.78 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Hilton Grand Vacations also reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $21,214,000.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,796. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.