$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. 284,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,268. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.