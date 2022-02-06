$0.85 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

