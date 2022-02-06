$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.56 on Friday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EQT by 64.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

