-$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CINC stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $20.36. 215,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,321. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

