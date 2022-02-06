$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

