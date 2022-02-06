113,854 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.39% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 99,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.