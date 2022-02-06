$114.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $114.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $111.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $473.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $475.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $502.30 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $503.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

