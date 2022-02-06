118,201 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,000. T-Mobile US comprises 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $120.94. 7,596,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

