$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post sales of $119.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.01 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CareMax stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

