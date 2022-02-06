124,563 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 5.36% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,701,000.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

