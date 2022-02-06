$13.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $13.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.02 billion and the highest is $13.71 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.99. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

