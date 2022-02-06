1,458,536 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,458,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.54% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUOT opened at $6.51 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $614.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

