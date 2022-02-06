$146.51 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $146.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $147.42 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $522.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.14 million to $525.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $596.14 million, with estimates ranging from $576.42 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

