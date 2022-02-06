150,000 Shares in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Artisan Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,840,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,375,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

