150,000 Shares in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 2.62% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myomo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth $4,139,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 235.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the second quarter worth about $510,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $7.57 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.