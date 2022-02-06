$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Nautilus reported sales of $189.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $570.27 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $615.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

