$165.18 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $165.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,555,559 shares worth $69,387,363. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.