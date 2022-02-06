$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to report sales of $18.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.56 million to $18.63 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $72.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $73.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.46 million, with estimates ranging from $88.79 million to $97.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916.

RWAY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

