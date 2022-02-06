180,994 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.63% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth $181,000. Context Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 258.7% in the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter worth $991,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,394. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

