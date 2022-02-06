$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $189.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.97 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Semtech by 372.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 138.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.