$190.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $190.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $785.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $846.53 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

