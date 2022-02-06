198,879 Shares in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.34% of Magenta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $178.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

