$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

