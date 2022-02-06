$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
