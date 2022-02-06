$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

