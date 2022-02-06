$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $860.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $29.57 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

