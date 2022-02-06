2,066,136 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,066,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,515. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

