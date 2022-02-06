206,934 Shares in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.92% of Magyar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.25. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

