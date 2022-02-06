2,250,000 Shares in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,000. Good Works II Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 7.65% of Good Works II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $977,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,196,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GWII stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

