235,000 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 235,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Embraer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth $183,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

