23,664 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of GXO opened at $80.42 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

