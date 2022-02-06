243,266 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Acquired by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Destination XL Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.38% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $195,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,057 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,870. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

