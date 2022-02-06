255,000 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Purchased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of View at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter worth about $11,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in View during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in View during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

