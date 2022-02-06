$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $42.25.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

