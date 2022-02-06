$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $262.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.60 million and the highest is $265.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.