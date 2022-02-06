$29.21 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $29.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

