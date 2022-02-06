29,500 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Alexander’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $2,737,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.35%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

