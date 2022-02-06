$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

