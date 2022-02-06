$30.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to announce $30.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.25 million to $30.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enfusion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Enfusion stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,434,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $31,411,000.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

