32,402 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Noah at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NOAH stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

