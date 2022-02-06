$328.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post sales of $328.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.80 million to $341.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.