33,900 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

TA stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

