$340.05 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce sales of $340.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,533.95 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

