360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech makes up about 47.8% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned about 3.35% of 360 DigiTech worth $103,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 523,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

