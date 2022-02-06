360,800 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 360,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barclays by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

BCS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

