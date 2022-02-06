37,580 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,580 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,000. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

