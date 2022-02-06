37,764 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

